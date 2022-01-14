Evacuations, order to close windows near chemical plant fire

PASSAIC, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a fire at a New Jersey chemical plant with flames and smoke visible for miles in the night sky has spread to multiple buildings, threatening to reach the plant’s chemical storage area. Passaic Mayor Hector Lora told Northjersey.com that popping and small explosions within the fire Friday night at Qualco Inc. indicated it was getting closer to the chemicals, as residents were being evacuated from surrounding areas and told to keep their windows closed in at least one nearby municipality. Lora said firefighters were still assessing the situation. He said there were no initial reports of loss of life.