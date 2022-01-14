Bill would require Senate confirmation for US prison chief

By MICHAEL R. SISAK and MICHAEL BALSAMO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawmakers want the Senate to have a say in who leads the troubled federal Bureau of Prisons. A bill introduced late Thursday would require Senate confirmation for the bureau’s director. Currently, the attorney general can just appoint someone to the position. The bill would shift the responsibility of picking a prisons director to the White House, authorizing the president to nominate someone to the post, with that person then face questioning at a Senate hearing before a confirmation vote. The bill would also limit the director to one 10-year term. Current Director Michael Carvajal said days ago he’s resigning amid increased scrutiny over his leadership.