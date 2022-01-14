Bad luck: Pope acknowledges he got caught at record store

By NICOLE WINFIELD

Associated Press

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has long lamented that he can’t walk around town unnoticed like he used to before becoming pope. But he seems to have kept his sense of humor after getting caught on camera making an unannounced visit to a Rome record shop this week. Francis wrote a note to the Vatican reporter who happened to be there when Francis slipped out of the Vatican to bless the Stereo Sound shop where he had been a frequent customer before his 2013 election. “I won’t deny that it was (bad luck) that after taking all the precautions, there was a journalist waiting for someone on the taxi line,” Francis said. But he added: “You can’t lose your sense of humor.”