Train derails in India’s West Bengal state; at least 5 dead

NEW DELHI (AP) — At least five people have died and more than 45 were injured when a train derailed in India’s West Bengal state. Twelve coaches of the train went off the rails and three capsized. Images from the scene show passengers stuck in twisted metal and debris as rescuers rushed to pull them out. Railway authorities have ordered an investigation into the cause of the derailment. Accidents are common on India’s massive but aging railway network. Safety standards have been an ongoing concern on the state-run system, which operates 9,000 passenger trains and carries about 23 million passengers every day.