Tara Lipinski and husband examine 2002 skating scandal

By BARRY WILNER

AP Sports Writer

There’s one word that always grabs the world’s attention in sports: scandal. Figure skating has had its share — anyone recall Tonya and Nancy in 1994? That one has been examined as often as Nathan Chen nails a quadruple jump. Not so much the 2002 disgrace at the the Salt Lake City Olympics. Until now. Tara Lipinski, the 1998 Olympic gold medalist and now an analyst for NBC, partnered with husband Todd Kapostasy on a four-part documentary series on Peacock, NBC’s streaming outlet. It’s called “MEDDLING” and looks deeply into the impact the judging misdeeds had on the two pairs teams involved: Canadians Jamie Sale and David Pelletier, Russians Elena Berezhnaya and Anton Sikharulidze.