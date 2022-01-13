Quebec to lift COVID-19 curfew on Monday

MONTREAL (AP) — Quebec’s premier says the COVID-19 curfew he imposed across the French-speaking Canadian province in December will be lifted on Monday. Premier Francois Legault says the order can be ended because the number of COVID-19 infections seems to have peaked, and pandemic-related hospitalizations are expected to peak in the coming days. The 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew was reimposed on Dec. 31 after having been used for almost five months between January and May 2021. Legault also says the province’s vaccine passport will be extended to big box retail stores, except for grocery stores and pharmacies.