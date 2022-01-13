Police disperse Bedouin protesters in southern Israel

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police have dispersed hundreds of Bedouin protesters who blocked a desert highway during a demonstration against a tree-planting campaign they say is aimed at pushing them off disputed land. It was the third consecutive day of demonstrations by Bedouin residents of southern Israel’s Negev desert against a forestry project they say is aimed at seizing land near unrecognized villages. Video footage from the scene shows hundreds of people demonstrating on the highway. Police then fire tear gas, rubber bullets and stun grenades. Israel police said they arrested 10 people during the “violent disturbance” and released videos of people throwing rocks. They say three people were hospitalized with minor injuries.