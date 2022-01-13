Montenegro seizes cocaine reportedly hidden among bananas

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Montenegrin police have seized nearly half a ton of cocaine reportedly hidden in a banana shipment. The official RTCG television says more than 400 kilos (880 pounds) were found in a warehouse in the capital Podgorica on Wednesday. Deputy Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic hailed the seizure in a Tweet without revealing any details. Authorities said an investigation has been launched. “This was second large cocaine seizure in five months,” Abazovic said. “We continue the joint fight against drug cartels.”