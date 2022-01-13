Skip to Content
Los Angeles police investigate Ye after battery complaint

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police say they are investigating after a battery report was filed against Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West. Los Angeles police say the incident that spurred the complaint took place in downtown LA at about 3 a.m. Thursday. No arrests have been made. An email seeking comment from a representative for Ye, who legally changed his name last year, was not immediately returned. He is in the midst of divorce proceedings with Kim Kardashian West.  

