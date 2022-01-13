Lionel Richie to receive Gershwin Prize for pop music

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lionel Richie will be honored all night long for his musical achievements. The Library of Congress said Thursday that Richie will receive the national library’s Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. He will be bestowed the prize at an all-star tribute in Washington, D.C., on March 9. PBS stations will broadcast the concert on May 17. Past recipients include Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, Billy Joel, Willie Nelson, Smokey Robinson, Tony Bennett and Garth Brooks. Richie is known for his massive hits including “All Night Long,” “Endless Love,” “Lady,” “Penny Lover,” “Truly” and “Stuck on You.” He co-wrote the historically popular song “We Are the World” with Michael Jackson.