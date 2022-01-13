India, China talks on border standoff end in stalemate

By ASHOK SHARMA

Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) — Talks between Indian and Chinese military commanders on easing a 20-month border standoff have ended without a breakthrough for the second time in three months. India’s Defense Ministry says the two sides had a “frank and in-depth exchange of views” in the meeting Wednesday and would work to resolve the remaining issues, without specifying them. The previous round of commander-level talks in October also ended in a stalemate, with China accusing India of sticking to “unreasonable and unrealistic demands, adding difficulties to the negotiations.” India and China have stationed tens of thousands of soldiers backed by artillery, tanks and fighter jets along their de facto border, called the Line of Actual Control.