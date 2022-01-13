NYC mayor considering virtual learning plan for schools

By MICHELLE L. PRICE

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams is considering allowing the nation’s largest school district to return to some form of virtual instruction as the city weathers a wave of coronavirus cases. That would be a reversal from his pledge a week ago to keep children in schools. Adams said at a news conference Thursday that he still believes the safest place for children to be is in school but that there are a substantial number of children missing classes. The mayor says the city will not see a dispute like in Chicago, where the nation’s third-largest school district canceled five days of classes because of disagreements with the teachers’ union over COVID-19 safety protocols.