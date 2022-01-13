Skip to Content
France eases entry rules for vaccinated travelers from U.K.

PARIS (AP) — France will let in travelers from Britain who are vaccinated against COVID-19 without having to self-isolate or to offer an valid reason for the trip. French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday that travel restrictions will be eased starting Friday because the highly-contagious omicron variant is now largely dominant in both countries. In mid-December, France had limited the breath of what it considered valid reasons for traveling and required a 48-hour isolation upon arrival in efforts to slow down the spread of omicron, which was more widespread in the U.K. at the time. 

