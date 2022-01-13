Fox News, others seek access to report on voting machines

By KATE BRUMBACK

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — In defending itself against a defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems, Fox News is seeking access to an expert report filed under seal in a separate Georgia lawsuit that the author says details vulnerabilities in the company’s touchscreen voting machines. Election security expert J. Alex Halderman spent 12 weeks examining the voting machines used in Georgia and more than a dozen other states and said he identified “multiple severe security flaws” in the machines that would allow attackers to install malicious software. His report was filed in federal court in Atlanta in July. Fox News on Wednesday filed a motion asking the judge to grant access to the report to six of its attorneys and consultants, saying they would abide by the court’s confidentiality requirements.