Denmark to offer 4th COVID vaccine shots to special groups

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark will offer fourth coronavirus vaccination shots to risk groups and vulnerable citizens as the pandemic situation in the country has worsened due to the rapid spread of the omicron variant. Danish Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said Wednesday that health authorities would offer fourth vaccine jabs to the “most vulnerable groups” such as those with weakened immune systems. Heunicke didn’t provide information on when the rollout of the fourth jab will begin in the country of 5.8 million. He stressed that while the omicron variant appears to be less dangerous than the previously dominant delta variant, it is not harmless.