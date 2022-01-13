China defends sweeping maritime claims after US criticism

BEIJING (AP) — China is defending what it calls historical rights to virtually the entire South China Sea, following a new U.S. government report saying Beijing’s claims are almost entirely invalid. The Foreign Ministry spokesperson called the State Department report an attempt to distort international law, confuse the public, sow discord and disrupt the regional situation. The U.S. report says China’s territorial claims are vague and have no legal basis. China meanwhile again rejected a 2016 international arbitration ruling that mostly invalidated its vast maritime claims. The region has been tense because six other governments claim all or part of the strategically vital waterway. The U.S. regularly sends warships past Chinese-held islands equipped with airstrips and other facilities.