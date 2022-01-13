Ashes of Winter the movie star dolphin released into Gulf

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — The ashes of Winter the dolphin have been returned to the sea, about two months after the beloved marine mammal of movie star fame died at a Florida aquarium. Clearwater Marine Aquarium staff members released a seal salt urn containing Winter’s ashes into the Gulf of Mexico from a U.S. Coast Guard boat Thursday. Winter died in November at age 16 of an inoperable intestinal problem. Winter was rescued in 2005 along Florida’s East Coast after her tail got caught in a crab trap rope and had to be amputated. The uplifting story of her recovery using a prosthetic tail was the subject of the two Dolphin Tale films in 2011 and 2014.