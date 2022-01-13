‘Anything Goes’ to steam into U.S. movie theaters in spring

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — If you can’t make it to New York to see Sutton Foster on Broadway in the classic musical “The Music Man,” don’t worry. You can always catch her at your local movie theater in another classic musical. A filmed recording of the two-time Tony Award-winner leading the high-kicking London cast of Cole Porter’s romp “Anything Goes” hits more than 700 cinema screens across the U.S. for two days — March 27 and March 30. The version on screen was captured over three performances last summer at the Barbican Theatre and is directed and choreographed by Tony winner Kathleen Marshall.