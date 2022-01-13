1 St. Louis firefighter dead, 1 injured in house collapse

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis firefighter died and another was injured after a large house collapsed while the firefighters were searching to make sure no one was inside. Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson says the blaze broke out before noon Thursday in north St. Louis. It wasn’t clear if the home was vacant, and because homeless people often stay in vacant houses to keep warm in the winter, firefighters went into it. They extinguished the blaze on the first floor and went to the second. The flames there were so intense they decided to leave. That’s when the roof and upper floor collapsed.