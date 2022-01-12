US hits NKorean officials with sanctions after missile test

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says it’s seeking new U.N. sanctions against North Korea in response to Pyongyang’s latest ballistic missile test. The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, tweeted Wednesday night that each of North Korea’s six ballistic missile launches since September have violated U.N. Security Council resolutions. Earlier in the day the Treasury Department announced it is imposing penalties on five North Korean officials over their roles in obtaining equipment and technology for the North’s missile programs. North Korea says the successful flight test of a hypersonic missile will increase the country’s nuclear “war deterrent.”