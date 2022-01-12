Police find no evidence Dayton mass shooter targeted sister

By JOHN SEEWER

Associated Press

Authorities who investigated a 2019 mass shooting that left nine dead in Dayton, Ohio, say they found no evidence that the gunman targeted the sister who was among the victims. Newly released Dayton police records say all the people killed outside a strip of nightclubs appear to have been shot at random. The FBI finished its investigation late last year without determining whether Connor Betts intentionally shot his sister. The FBI did say Betts fantasized about mass shootings and murder-suicide for at least a decade before the attack. Police shot and killed him less than a minute after he began shooting.