Ohio Supreme Court rejects GOP-supermajority Statehouse maps

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has rejected newly drawn district maps that would have retained Republican supermajorities in both chambers of the state Legislature. A divided court ruled Wednesday that the Ohio Redistricting Commission must take another crack at complying with provisions of a 2015 constitutional amendment. That amendment mandated attempts at avoiding partisan favoritism and at proportionally distributing districts to reflect Ohio’s voter mix, which is around 54% Republican and 46% Democratic. The ruling was a victory for voting-rights and Democratic groups in three lawsuits challenging the lines as unconstitutionally gerrymandered.