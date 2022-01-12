Indiana GOP Rep. Hollingsworth won’t seek reelection

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republican Rep. Trey Hollingsworth says he won’t seek reelection to the southern Indiana congressional seat that he first won in 2016 despite criticism that the wealthy Tennessee transplant had little connection to the state. Hollingsworth has been mentioned as a possible candidate for Indiana governor in the 2024 election and alluded to a possible run for other political offices in a column posted online Wednesday by The Indianapolis Star. He wrote that he is contemplating his future moves and that the 9th District should have a completely focused representative. Republicans will be heavily favored to retain control of the district in this year’s election.