Girl fatally struck by police vehicle was headed to store

RED OAK, Iowa (AP) — A 12-year-old Iowa girl who was struck and killed by a police vehicle that was headed to an apartment fire had been on her way to a grocery store to buy snacks with a gift card she got for Christmas. That’s according to Vana Marie Redd’s older sister. KMTV reports that 15-year-old Gracie Redd described Vana as “amazing.” Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Alex Dinkla says the crash happened Monday night as a Red Oak police cruiser headed to the fire with its lights and sirens on. The crash report states Vana “ran into the roadway.” The officer involved in the crash has been placed on paid leave while the state patrol investigates.