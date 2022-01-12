British Council says Iranian employee freed, has left Iran

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The British Council says an Iranian employee arrested in Tehran has been acquitted by a court and is now in the United Kingdom. Aras Amiri was sentenced to 10 years in jail in 2019 on widely criticized espionage charges. The British Council said Wednesday that an appeal her lawyers made to Iran’s Supreme Court has been successful. Amiri worked for the council’s London office. Iranian officials did not immediately acknowledge her release. Her lawyer in Tehran, however, confirmed to The Associated Press that Amiri had been freed and returned to the United Kingdom.