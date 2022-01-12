Biogen tumbles after Medicare lays out Aduhelm coverage plan

By TOM MURPHY

AP Health Writer

Shares of Biogen have tumbled a day after regulators slapped strict limitations on coverage the drugmaker’s new Alzheimer’s disease treatment. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said Tuesday that patients taking Biogen’s Aduhelm will have to participate in clinical trials to assess the drug’s effectiveness in order for Medicare to cover the cost. That’s an important caveat because Medicare is expected to cover most of the patients who opt for Aduhelm, and the drug can cost as much as $28,000 annually, not counting expenses for brain scans and other care patients will need while taking it.