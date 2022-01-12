A Cameroon lawmaker shot dead in North West region

By EDWIN KINDZEKA MOKI

Associated Press

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — A government officials says a prominent Cameroon lawyer and opposition member of the senate was shot dead in the city of Bamenda in the country’s North West region. Jean Michel Nintcheu, from the Social Democratic Front political party, said its senator Henry Kemende was shot in the chest at close range by suspected separatist fighters in the English-speaking town on Tuesday. He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead. Lawmakers and politicians condemned the killing, also blaming separatists fighting to create an independent English-speaking state in the French-speaking majority nation.