With more girls pregnant, Zimbabwe pushes a return to school

By FARAI MUTSAKA

Associated Press

MUREHWA, Zimbabwe (AP) — The number of pregnancies among girls and teenagers in Zimbabwe rose dramatically during the pandemic. Zimbabwe has long struggled with such pregnancies and child marriages because of lax enforcement of laws, poverty, and cultural and religious practices. But COVID-19 intensified the situation. The country of 15 million people imposed a strict lockdown. Girls in particular were left idle and shut out from access to contraceptives and clinics. The government changed a law in August 2020 banning pregnant girls from school. The move was hailed as a significant step in the developing nation, but so far the policy has largely failed. Most girls haven’t returned to school, with authorities and families citing economic hardship and deep-seated cultural norms.