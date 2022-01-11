WHO: 7 million new omicron COVID cases in Europe last week

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — There were more than 7 million new cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 across Europe in the first week of January, more than doubling in just two weeks, the World Health Organization. In a press briefing on Tuesday, WHO’s Europe director Dr. Hans Kluge said 26 countries in its region are reporting that more than 1% of their populations are being infected with COVID-19 each week, warning there is now a “closing window of opportunity” for countries to prevent their health systems from being overwhelmed. He cited estimates from American scientists that projected half of the population in western Europe would be infected in the next six to eight weeks.