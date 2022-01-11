Twin panda cubs debut at Tokyo zoo, woo devoted fans

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Twin panda cubs have made their first public appearance before devoted fans in Tokyo but only briefly for now — just for three days — due to a spike in COVID-19 cases driven by the highly transmissible omicron variant. The twins, male cub Xiao Xiao and its sister Lei Lei, which were born at Tokyo’s Ueno Zoo in June, took their first steps as beaming fans held up their smartphones to film the cuddly pair as they played together. China has for decades loaned its unofficial national mascot in what is known as “panda diplomacy.” All pandas, including those born abroad, must eventually be returned to China.