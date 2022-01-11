Planners of Jan. 6 Trump rally subpoenaed by House panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection has issued subpoenas to two Republican strategists and a Trump administration official regarding their involvement in the planning and preparation of one of the rallies that preceded the deadly attack. Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson is the Democratic chairman of the panel. He says it has issued subpoenas to Andy Surabian and Arthur Schwartz, strategists who advised Donald Trump Jr., and also has subpoenaed Ross Worthington, a former White House official who the committee says helped draft former President Donald Trump’s speech for the Jan. 6 rally that directly preceded the attack.