Medical helicopter crashes in suburban Philadelphia

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (AP) — A medical helicopter has crashed in a residential area of suburban Philadelphia. There was no initial word on injuries in Tuesday’s crash. Insignia on the side of the aircraft indicated it was a medical helicopter. Aerial television news footage showed helicopter wreckage on the ground near a church at an intersection in Upper Darby’s Drexel Hill neighborhood. No fire or smoke were visible, but firefighters were working the wreckage, news reports indicated.