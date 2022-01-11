Mälkki could be 1st woman music director of NY Philharmonic

By RONALD BLUM

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Susanna Mälkki could become the first woman music director of the New York Philharmonic since the orchestra started in 1842. CEO Deborah Borda won’t discuss her search to replace Jaap van Zweden, who leaves at the end of the 2023-24 season. Mälkki, a Finn who turns 53 in March, says she anticipates a lengthy search. She said last month she will leave her position as chief conductor of the Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra after the 2022-23 season. Her performances have been well received in Europe and the U.S., where she is principal guest conductor of the Los Angeles Philharmonic