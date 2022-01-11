Fire safety experts say planning, quick reaction key

By TRAVIS LOLLER

Associated Press

As smoke poured through the halls a New York City high-rise on Sunday, killing 17 people, tenants were faced with a life or death decision: Should they stay put or try to escape? Several survivors later told reporters that when they saw their hallways fill with smoke, they returned to their apartments to await rescue rather than make a run for it. Fire safety experts say that was the right response. Just what you should do in a fire, though, depends partly on the design of the building and where the fire is located.