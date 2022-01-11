Cleveland officer killed during carjacking memorialized

By MARK GILLISPIE

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — The twin sister of a slain Cleveland police officer says she knew her brother wanted to be a cop as children while playing with walkie talkies and using their calls signs “peanut butter” and “jelly.” Shane Bartek was memorialized Tuesday during a funeral service at Grace Church in the Cleveland suburb of Middleburg Heights. The 25-year-old Bartek was fatally shot Dec. 31 during a carjacking in the parking lot of an apartment building lot on Cleveland’s west side. Summer Bartek says her brother was her idol. Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond says Bartek was a “true public servant” and the template for what Cleveland police officers should be.