Bone in SUV is from Ohio mom missing since 2002 with 2 kids

AURORA, Ind. (AP) — DNA testing has confirmed that a bone found in an SUV pulled last fall from the Ohio River in Indiana is from an Ohio woman who vanished with her two young children in 2002. Indiana State Police announced Tuesday that Dearborn County’s coroner learned Friday the bone was confirmed as belonging to Stephanie Van Nguyen. The Delhi Township, Ohio, woman was 26 when she disappeared in April 2002 with her children after leaving a note saying she was going to drive into the Ohio River. Authorities say that after the SUV was found in October in the river, investigators used DNA testing to confirm that the bone found inside it was from Nguyen.