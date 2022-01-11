Bolivia VP, 6 cabinet ministers infected with coronavirus

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Bolivia’s government says its vice president and six cabinet ministers have tested positive for the coronavirus and are in isolation. The infection for Vice President David Choquehuanca comes a week after he had received his first dose of an anti-COVID-19 vaccine. He’d been widely criticized for waiting so long to get a shot. The Ministry of the President said Tuesday that others testing positive were ministers of the interior, defense, foreign relations, education, justice and planning. As in much of Latin America, confirmed COVID-19 cases have been rising sharply in Bolivia. Officials reported 3,550 new cases on Jan. 1 and 11,190 a week later.