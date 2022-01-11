Author Kwame Alexander to launch new trilogy this fall

NEW YORK (AP) — A trilogy by award-winning children’s author Kwame Alexander that tells the saga of an African family begins this fall with “The Door of No Return.” The book comes out Sept. 27, Little Brown & Company announced Tuesday. The publisher says the three books follow the lives of 11-year-old Kofi and his family from pre-colonial Ghana to the “woes and wonders” they face in Europe and America. Alexander’s novel from 2015, “The Crossover,” won the Newbery Medal for best children’s book. His other works include the novels “Booked” and “He Said, She Said” and the poetry collections “Kupenda” and “Crush.”