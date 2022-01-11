Australia’s New South Wales sets new high for COVID deaths

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales, has made the reporting of rapid antigen test results mandatory as it experienced its deadliest day of the pandemic. The 21 deaths reported in New South Wales on Wednesday topped the previous record of 18 set on Monday. The state saw 34,759 new COVID-19 cases and 2,242 hospitalizations, including 175 patients in intensive care. State Premier Dominic Perrottet says residents who fail to register a positive rapid antigen test will face a fine of up to 1,000 Australian dollars (US$721) starting next week. Victoria state also had 21 deaths and said it will call up 1,000 healthcare students and retired nurses as vaccinators.