Wisconsin judge rejects attempt to block election subpoena

By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge has rejected an attempt by the state’s Democratic attorney general to block a subpoena issued by a Republican-hired attorney seeking to interview the state’s chief elections administrator as part of his investigation into the 2020 election. The ruling from Dane County Circuit Judge Rhonda Lanford is a victory for now for Michael Gableman, a former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice who was hired last year by Republicans to investigate the election. But it’s not going to end the ongoing legal fight over subpoenas he has issued as part of the ongoing probe.