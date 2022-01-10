US sanctions Nicaragua officials as Ortega inaugurated again

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — The U.S. Treasury Department has slapped sanctions on more Nicaraguan officials, on the day President Daniel Ortega is to be sworn following highly questionable elections. The Treasury Department announced Monday it will freeze the U.S. assets of the defense minister, and five other officials in the army, telecom and mining sectors. The State Department is imposing visa restrictions on 116 individuals linked to the Ortega regime. Ortega was elected to a fourth consecutive term in Nov. 7 elections which were broadly criticized as a farce after seven likely challengers to Ortega were arrested and jailed in the months prior to the vote.