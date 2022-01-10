Trump attorneys cite immunity, want Jan. 6 lawsuits tossed

By ASHRAF KHALIL

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorneys for former President Donald Trump and his associates argue that incendiary statements by Trump and others last Jan. 6 prior to the Capitol riot were protected speech and in line with their official duties. Trump’s lawyers claim he had no intention to spark violence when he called on thousands of supporters to “march to the Capitol” and “fight like hell” to disrupt the Senate’s certification of the 2020 election results. The five-hour hearing Monday in Washington before U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta concerned Trump’s attempts to have the civil suits dismissed.