Search finished at Harmony Montgomery’s last-known residence

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Police have finished their search of the last known residence of Harmony Montgomery as they investigate the disappearance of the New Hampshire girl, who vanished in 2019 at age 5, but was not reported missing until late last year. Police searched the Manchester property once at the end of last year, and then again for three days, starting Saturday. The attorney general’s office said in a news release Monday that no additional information will be released at this time, “due to the ongoing investigation.” Harmony’s father and stepmother have been arrested on charges related to her well-being. They have pleaded not guilty.