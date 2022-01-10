Robert Durst, real estate heir convicted of murder, dies

By ANDREW DALTON and BRIAN MELLEY

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Robert Durst, the New York real estate heir sentenced to life in prison for killing his best friend, has died. He was 78. Durst was convicted of the 2000 killing of Susan Berman in September. Durst’s lawyer said he died Monday in a state prison hospital facility in Stockton, California. Attorney Chip Lewis said it was from natural causes due to a number of ailments. Durst was facing trial in New York for the killing his wife, who disappeared in 1982. He was acquitted in 2003 in the death of a Texas man.