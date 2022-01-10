Reaction to Novak Djokovic’s visa reinstatement in Australia
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Reaction from social media and elsewhere after Novak Djokovic won a legal battle to stay in Australia and play in the Australian Open after his exemption from strict coronavirus vaccine rules was questioned. Federal Circuit Court Judge Anthony Kelly reinstated Djokovic’s visa, which was pulled after his arrival last week because officials said he didn’t qualify for an exemption to a rule that all non-citizens be fully vaccinated.