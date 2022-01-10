Neighbors say N. Korea has fired possible missile into sea

By KIM TONG-HYUNG

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea and Japan say North Korea has fired what appeared to be a ballistic missile into its eastern sea.. The launch comes as North Korea continues to demonstrate its military might amid a self-imposed pandemic lockdown and deadlocked nuclear talks with the United States. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says North Korea likely fired a single ballistic missile from an inland area to its eastern sea. It didn’t immediately say how far the weapon flew. Japan’s Prime Minister’s Office and Defense Ministry say the North Korean weapon was possibly a ballistic missile, but didn’t immediately provide more details.