Pilot rescued from wreckage in LA moments before train hits

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police body-camera video shows a harrowing rescue in California, where a small plane crashed on railroad tracks shortly after takeoff from a suburban Los Angeles airfield. The Federal Aviation Administration says the Cessna crashed Sunday afternoon and a commuter train came roaring through just minutes later. A police station was only blocks away, and four officers disentangled the bloodied pilot from the cockpit moments before the train smashed the plane to pieces. A police sergeant who joined the rescue says he requested for the train to be stopped, but that there may not have been enough time.