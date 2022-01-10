In Israel, omicron, confusion drive ‘real panic’ for tests

By LAURIE KELLMAN

Associated Press

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s most visible delivery company says rapid antigen tests have become its most in-demand product as the omicron variant tears through the population and prompts the government to scramble policies. Wolt, the Finnish company that’s served Israel since 2018, says the demand for antigen tests has skyrocketed in just days. It says someone orders an antigen test at least every three seconds. The general manager for Wolt Israel says the company has increased couriers by 25% in the last week to keep up with demand. One Wolt courier says the super-contagious omicron variant and the new rules have created “real panic” for the tests.