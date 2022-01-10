Germany blames Malaysian owner for shipyard bankruptcy

BERLIN (AP) — Germany is blaming the collapse of a shipyard business on its Malaysia-based owner Genting Group, saying the conglomerate refused to contribute to a government bailout plan. The MV Werften shipyard in northeastern Germany filed for bankruptcy protection Monday after getting into financial difficulties over the construction of a massive cruise liner. The German government had earlier said it was willing to discuss a 600 million-euro bailout plan that would protect 1,900 jobs. But German officials made clear that they wanted Genting to contribute at least 10% to the rescue effort. They say the company majority-owned by Malaysian billionaire Lim Kok Thay rejected the government’s offer of help.