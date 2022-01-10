Georgia DA investigating Trump closer to decision on charges

By KATE BRUMBACK

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia prosecutor weighing whether Donald Trump and others committed crimes by trying to pressure state election officials said a decision on whether to bring charges could come as early as the first half of this year. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis told The Associated Press in an interview that her team is making solid progress. She says she’s leaning toward asking for a special grand jury with subpoena power to aid in the investigation. But she says she hasn’t given her staff a deadline and wants them to be thorough in their examination.